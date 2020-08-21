Parents can apply: free and reduced meals available for children

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Education School Nutrition Program announces its policy for free and reduced-price meals for children unable to pay the full price served in schools.

Local school officials have adopted the following family size and income criteria for determining eligibility.

Children are eligible for free or reduced price meals under the following:

Children from families whose income is at or below the levels shown in the table above.

All children in households receiving benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

Foster children that are under the legal responsibility of a foster care agency or court. Families with foster children should contact the school for information regarding benefits.

Children participating in their school’s Head Start program.

Children who meet the definition of homeless, runaway, or migrant. Contact the school for information regarding benefits.

Children in households participating in WIC may be eligible for free or reduced price meals. Please send in an application.

Application forms are being sent to all homes with a letter to parents or guardians. To apply for free or reduced price meals, households should fill out the application and return it to the school. Use one Free and Reduced Price School Meals Application for all students in your household.

