Advertisement

Parents can apply: free and reduced meals available for children

(KSFY)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Education School Nutrition Program announces its policy for free and reduced-price meals for children unable to pay the full price served in schools.

Local school officials have adopted the following family size and income criteria for determining eligibility.

Local school officials have adopted the following family size and income criteria for determining eligibility.
Local school officials have adopted the following family size and income criteria for determining eligibility.((Source: Georgia Department of Education))

Children are eligible for free or reduced price meals under the following:

  • Children from families whose income is at or below the levels shown in the table above.
  • All children in households receiving benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).
  • Foster children that are under the legal responsibility of a foster care agency or court. Families with foster children should contact the school for information regarding benefits.
  • Children participating in their school’s Head Start program.
  • Children who meet the definition of homeless, runaway, or migrant. Contact the school for information regarding benefits.

Children in households participating in WIC may be eligible for free or reduced price meals. Please send in an application.

Application forms are being sent to all homes with a letter to parents or guardians. To apply for free or reduced price meals, households should fill out the application and return it to the school.  Use one Free and Reduced Price School Meals Application for all students in your household.

For more information about the lunch program, click here.

For more information on how to apply for free or reduced lunch, click here.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

‘We all work together’ Columbia County schools will now publicly report cases of COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
Columbia County schools are now recording the number of COVID-19 cases at each of their schools, for both students and staff. We find out what sparked the decision to start giving this information.

Back To School

Ready, set, USC Aiken returns new virus safety measures this fall

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
USC Aiken students came back for classes today with several safety precautions in place, including a new device that checks temperature and detects if you are wearing a mask or not.

Back To School

Kindergarten and Pre-K registration opens for Richmond County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
The Richmond County School System announces registration for Kindergarten and Pre-K students will be open from August 17 through 28.

News

SC communities identified for internet access expansion program

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Live 5 News Staff
The South Carolina Broadband Infrastructure Program is working to link thousands of communities in the state with high-speed, broadband internet access.

Latest News

News

Students return to USC campuses for start of classes today

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Staff
The University of South Carolina Aiken welcomed new and returning students to the housing complex during a four-day move-in process.

News

South Carolina tracks down most students it lost track of during pandemic

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jason Raven
The South Carolina Department of Social Services has helped locate thousands of students who were unaccounted for since the start of the pandemic.

News

Richmond County schools prepare for students with mask mandate, request for more laptops

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Staff
Richmond County students are going back to class in three weeks, and they're going to need their masks.

News

This local mother quit her job to help her autistic son learn

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
Garian Henry wears many hats: mom, student and now a teacher to her 4-year-old son.

News

Two back-to-school book bag drives planned in Augusta

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:09 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
Two organizations are holding drives where the community is welcome to donate or receive school supplies.

News

Students move in at USC Aiken

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:58 AM EDT
Students this week have been moving in at the University of South Carolina Aiken ahead of the start of classes.