New details emerge about shooting that killed Augusta code enforcement officer

This was the scene of the fatal shooting of Charles "Chip" Case on Aug. 20, 2020, in Augusta.
This was the scene of the fatal shooting of Charles "Chip" Case on Aug. 20, 2020, in Augusta.(WRDW)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re getting more details on what happened in the moments before an Augusta code enforcement officer was shot Thursday morning.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened in the moments after code enforcement agents along with Officer Charles Case were on 13th Avenue over the condemnation of a property there.

‘Just an upstanding guy’: Friends mourn slain code enforcement officer

Richmond County spokesman William McCarty also gave more information on how the U.S. Marshals Service or the sheriff’s office for help.

Code enforcement, McCarty said, is allowed to write their own tickets and they often work with marshals instead of the sheriff’s office. That’s a change from March, where code enforcement officials would have to call marshals to help with the writing of citations.

Now, code enforcement officials just write the citations themselves.

The sheriff’s office also only steps in if marshals are unavailable to help.

Thursday’s incident ended with Case being shot. The suspect, identified as 65-year-old Smitty Melton, has been charged with murder.

