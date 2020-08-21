Advertisement

Local ‘Day of Healing’ to showcase work of first responders

Lady A Pavilion
Lady A Pavilion(WRDW)
Aug. 21, 2020
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The public is invited to a free event this weekend to highlight the hard work of first responders and other public service agencies. 

The “Day of Healing” will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Lady A Pavilion, 7016 Evans Town Center Blvd., according to the Rev. Russell Folger, one of the organizers of the event that’s been put together by several area churches from Thomson to North Augusta. 

The event will include speakers from multiple agencies, as well as singing, and a car and motorcycle show. Food trucks will be on site for those needing refreshments.

To reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus, masks should be worn, and they will be available at the gate for those who don’t have one. There will be a maximum of 2,500 people at any one time, according to Folger, who said hand sanitizer stations will be set up at various locations.

