Grovetown man arrested on suspicion of aggravated molestation

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 23-year-old Grovetown man has been arrested on suspicion of a sex crime involving a child.

James Frederick Pate III, 24, was arrested Tuesday in connection with an offense involving multiple sexual encounters with a 13-year-old girl, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The incidents occurred in Grovetown between May 1 and July 30, according to the agency.

Pate is being held without bond in Columbia County jail, on suspicion of aggravated child molestation, according to jail records.

It’s an offense of molestation that physically injures a child or involves sodomy, according to the agency.

