Advertisement

Grovetown man arrested on suspicion of aggravated molestation

James Frederick Pate III
James Frederick Pate III(WRDW)
By Steve Byerly
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 23-year-old Grovetown man has been arrested on suspicion of a sex crime involving a child.

James Frederick Pate III, 24, was arrested Tuesday in connection with an offense involving multiple sexual encounters with a 13-year-old girl, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The incidents occurred in Grovetown between May 1 and July 30, according to the agency.

Pate is being held without bond in Columbia County jail, on suspicion of aggravated child molestation, according to jail records.

It’s an offense of molestation that physically injures a child or involves sodomy, according to the agency.

MORE | Suspect in code enforcement officer’s killing has been in this jail before

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SC governor wants to ‘promptly’ resume nursing home visitation

Updated: moments ago
|
By WIS News 10 Staff
Gov. Henry McMaster called on the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to issue guidance to resume visitation in nursing homes and assisted living facilities across the state.

News

Trooper in Screven County shooting had three previous complaints

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
We’re learning more about a former Georgia State Patrol trooper facing murder and aggravated assault charges.

News

FBI offers reward for help finding missing Georgia mom

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By The Associated Press
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the location of a 21-year-old Georgia mother whose young son was found wandering alone in South Florida.

News

New details emerge about shooting that killed Augusta code enforcement officer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
We’re getting more details on what happened in the moments before an Augusta code enforcement officer was shot Thursday morning.

Latest News

News

U.S. House bill seeks to create animal cruelty crimes unit in DOJ

Updated: 3 hours ago
Roosters forced to fight to the death while a room full of spectators place their bets on the sidelines. Scenes like that investigators say played out in Midville, Ga. during a federal raid in June.

News

Ex-UofSC athletes address leaders about Strom Thurmond Fitness Center’s name

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIS News 10 Staff
Another push to rename the University of South Carolina’s Strom Thurmond Wellness and Fitness Center is happening, Friday morning. The UofSC Black Student Athlete Alumni will hold a press conference right outside the facility at 11 a.m.

News

SRS: 406 total confirmed cases of COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Savannah River Site officials now say there are 406 confirmed cases of coronavirus among their employees.

News

SC educators worry about guidance to let teachers back in classroom after COVID exposure

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Live 5 News Staff
Some South Carolina educators are worried about recent guidance from the state department of health and environmental control about exposure.

News

SEAL who killed bin Laden lands on no-fly list for not wearing mask

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
A former Navy SEAL who claims to have killed Osama bin Laden has been banned by Delta Air Lines after removing his face mask during a flight.

News

Why dancing can be a positive step to fight pandemic blues

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
When coronavirus broke out, a local dance school had to close. But now it's back and making people feel better.