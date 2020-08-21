Advertisement

Gamecocks Put on Shells Friday

(WRDW)
By Gamecock Athletics
Aug. 21, 2020
The South Carolina football team worked out in the Jerri and Steve Spurrier indoor practice facility Friday morning for their third official practice of the 2020 preseason camp. The team was dressed in shells for the first time in camp after spending the first two practices in helmets and shorts.

"Good physicality of work - I really loved our competitive edge," said head coach Will Muschamp following the practice. "We ended it with a good third-down period competing against each other. That was really good for our players. We've got to continue. We've got a long way to go. We're seeing some guys flash here and there, which we need to have some guys continue to flash."

Coach Muschamp confirmed that wide receiver Jalen Brooks, fullback Adam Prentice, kicker Mitch Jeter and punter Kai Kroeger have all been placed on scholarship.

The Gamecocks had three players, offensive lineman Sadarius Hutcherson, tight end Nick Muse and wide receiver Shi Smith selected to the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl Top 250 list. The Reese's Senior Bowl is the nation's most prestigious college all-star game, as it annually serves as the first step of the NFL draft process. The Reese's Senior Bowl has had 93 total players and 40 selected in the first three rounds each of the past two years, including 10 first-round picks in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Gamecocks will practice again on Saturday in shells before taking Sunday off. They will put on full pads for the first time on Monday.

