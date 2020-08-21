Fox says Brennaman won’t announce NFL games after slur

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thom Brennaman will not be calling NFL games on Fox after using an anti-gay slur on air during a Cincinnati Reds broadcast.

Fox Sports issued a statement that says the network is moving forward with its NFL schedule and it won’t include Brennaman.

Fox also says Brennaman’s remarks were “abhorrent, unacceptable, and not representative of the values of Fox Sports.” Brennaman had been a part of Fox’s NFL announcer lineup since it started televising the league in 1994.

