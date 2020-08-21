Advertisement

FBI offers reward for help finding missing Georgia mom

The search for 21-year-old Leila Cavett began after her 2-year-old son, Kamdyn Cavett Arnold, was found wandering in a T-shirt and dirty diaper Sunday morning outside the Edge Apartments in Miramar, Florida.
The search for 21-year-old Leila Cavett began after her 2-year-old son, Kamdyn Cavett Arnold, was found wandering in a T-shirt and dirty diaper Sunday morning outside the Edge Apartments in Miramar, Florida.(Source: Cavett Family/WPLG/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the location of a 21-year-old Georgia mother whose young son was found wandering alone in a South Florida apartment complex last month.

FBI officials said on Thursday that they’re looking for any information that might lead them to Leila Cavett.

Investigators on Saturday arrested 38-year-old Shannon Ryan and charged him with kidnapping.

The agency also released video clips of Cavett at a gas station in Hollywood on the night of July 25.

Cavett’s 2-year-old son Kamdyn was found wandering alone the next morning in an apartment complex parking lot. 

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

