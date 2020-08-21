FBI offers reward for help finding missing Georgia mom
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the location of a 21-year-old Georgia mother whose young son was found wandering alone in a South Florida apartment complex last month.
FBI officials said on Thursday that they’re looking for any information that might lead them to Leila Cavett.
Investigators on Saturday arrested 38-year-old Shannon Ryan and charged him with kidnapping.
The agency also released video clips of Cavett at a gas station in Hollywood on the night of July 25.
Cavett’s 2-year-old son Kamdyn was found wandering alone the next morning in an apartment complex parking lot.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.