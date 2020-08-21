Ex-UofSC athletes address leaders about Strom Thurmond Fitness Center’s name

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Another push to rename the University of South Carolina’s Strom Thurmond Wellness and Fitness Center is happening, Friday morning. The UofSC Black Student Athlete Alumni will hold a press conference right outside the facility at 11 a.m.

WIS-TV first reported on calls to rename the building back in June not long after the death of George Floyd, killed while in police custody in Minneapolis, MN in May. His death led to calls against police brutality, systemic racism and the removal of confederate monuments.

There was also a petition started by former UofSC students asking that the university rename the Strom Thurmond Wellness and Fitness Center. That petition now has more than 20,000 signatures.

Thurmond was the longest-serving Republican in U.S. Senate history, representing South Carolina for 48 years. He was also a former South Carolina governor and ran for president in 1948 on a platform opposing integration. He would later go on oppose the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Several former UofSC athletes have shown their support for renaming the fitness center, including women’s basketball star A’ja Wilson and football players Alson Jeffrey and Marcus Lattimore.

Lattimore will be one of four former Gamecock athletes to speak to the UofSC Presidential Commission on University History. That virtual meeting is happening at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21.

A name change would require a request to the General Assembly to override the Heritage Act, which protects the removal or changes to historical monuments or figures without a two-thirds vote. That law is currently facing a lawsuit, asking the Supreme Court to rule the law unconstitutional.

