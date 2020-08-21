English continues surge with early lead in FedEx Cup opener

NORTON, Mass. (AP) — Harris English started the season without full status. He began the PGA Tour’s postseason at No. 27 in the FedEx Cup and took another big step in the opening playoff event.

English made four straight birdies on a tough stretch at the TPC Boston.

That carried him to a 7-under 64 and a four-way tie for the lead in The Northern Trust.

Kevin Streelman holed out from 154 yards for eagle.

Russell Henley tapped in from 20 inches for eagle.

Joining them at 64 was Cameron Davis, who is No. 91 in the FedEx Cup.

Tiger Woods shot 68.

