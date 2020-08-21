Advertisement

SEAL who killed bin Laden lands on no-fly list for not wearing mask

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A former Navy SEAL who claims to have killed Osama bin Laden has been banned by Delta Air Lines after removing his face mask during a flight.

Robert O’Neill tweeted about his ban on Thursday, and the airline confirmed its action.

O’Neill posted and later deleted a selfie showing himself with no mask on a plane.

The incident happened Wednesday on flight from Minneapolis to Newark, New Jersey.

All major U.S. airlines require passengers to wear face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Delta says it has banned more than 100 passengers for violating the rule.

MORE | Coronavirus rages in Georgia, and flu season is on the horizon

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

U.S. House bill seeks to create animal cruelty crimes unit in DOJ

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Roosters forced to fight to the death while a room full of spectators place their bets on the sidelines. Scenes like that investigators say played out in Midville, Ga. during a federal raid in June.

News

Ex-UofSC athletes address leaders about Strom Thurmond Fitness Center’s name

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WIS News 10 Staff
Another push to rename the University of South Carolina’s Strom Thurmond Wellness and Fitness Center is happening, Friday morning. The UofSC Black Student Athlete Alumni will hold a press conference right outside the facility at 11 a.m.

News

SRS: 406 total confirmed cases of COVID-19

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Savannah River Site officials now say there are 406 confirmed cases of coronavirus among their employees.

News

SC educators worry about guidance to let teachers back in classroom after COVID exposure

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Live 5 News Staff
Some South Carolina educators are worried about recent guidance from the state department of health and environmental control about exposure.

Latest News

News

Why dancing can be a positive step to fight pandemic blues

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
When coronavirus broke out, a local dance school had to close. But now it's back and making people feel better.

News

COVID-19 updates: 2-state stats, schools' steps and more

Updated: 2 hours ago
Here's a look at some of our top coronavirus stories today.

News

Dancing your way through the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
This instructor says that when you're on the dance floor, nothing else matters.

News

Here's the latest on killing of code enforcement officer

Updated: 2 hours ago
Here's what we know about the slaying of Charles "Chip" Case and the man accused of doing it.

News

Booking photo released for suspect in fatal shooting of code enforcement officer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
As Smitty Melton is held in connection with the murder of Richmond County Code Enforcement Officer Charles “Chip” Case, his booking photo was released.

News

Here's what happened after a car crashed into a house in Augusta

Updated: 3 hours ago
One car swerved to avoid another one and ended up slamming into a house early Aug. 21, 2020, in Augusta.