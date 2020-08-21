Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An upper level trough over the region coupled with an unstable air mass will allow for scattered storms to form Friday afternoon and evening. Some storms could be severe. The Storm Prediction Center has the CSRA under a marginal risk for severe storms, which means isolated severe weather is possible, but any severe weather that does form should be limited in coverage and duration. Downpours over certain areas could trigger a few flood alerts across the area as well. Winds will be out of the south between 3-6 mph. There is a high chance most areas in the CSRA will see rain at some point during the day Friday into Friday night, but it is not expected to be an all day rain. Highs are expected to be slightly cooler than normal in the upper 80s, but highs will be highly dependent on cloud cover throughout the day.

Storm chances are expected to go down slightly this weekend as the upper level trough transitions north of the area. We are still expecting storms to form but coverage will not be as widespread as what we’re expecting for today. Highs both Saturday and Sunday are expected to top out near 90 degrees.

Rain chances later in the forecast into next week will be highly dependent on the path of Tropical Storm Laura. We will be monitoring this system closely through the weekend.

Rain chances across the CSRA later next week will be highly dependent on the eventual path of TS Laura. (WRDW)

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.