Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Isolated showers and storms will remain possible this evening, but most of the area is looking dry after midnight. Most rain moving through this evening should stay near and north of I-20. Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight into early Saturday. Temperatures are expected to drop to the upper 60s and low 70s by sunrise Saturday.

Keep your lake plans this weekend, but keep the WRDW Weather Alert Team app nearby to get alerts and to keep an eye on radar for passing showers and storms. (WRDW)

We are expecting more clouds than sun through most of the day Saturday. Storm chances are expected to go down slightly this weekend as the upper level trough transitions north of the area. We are still expecting storms to form, but they will not be as widespread as what we’ve seen most days this week. Highs both Saturday and Sunday are expected to top out in the upper 80s. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph Saturday.

Storm chances look highest Saturday evening compared to the afternoon, but still can’t rule out isolated activity anytime after lunchtime. It shouldn’t be a washout this weekend, so keep outdoor plans, but have the WRDW Weather Alert Team app nearby to get alerts and to keep an eye on radar.

Rain chances later in the forecast into next week will be highly dependent on the path of Tropical Storm Laura. Most models keep this system well west of the CSRA, but dependent on eventual path, we could still see heavy rain and potential severe weather being east of the center of circulation. We will be monitoring this system closely through the weekend.

Neither of these systems is expected to get too close to the CSRA, but we will be monitoring them through the weekend. (WRDW)

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.