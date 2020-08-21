Coronavirus rages in Georgia, with flu season is on the horizon

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With coronavirus on everyone's mind, you might have forgotten that flu season is right around the corner. But local experts say, the pandemic might actually prove to help this season.

“I’m not predicting chaos for instance when we have the convergence of influenza with COVID-19.”

Dr. Rodger Macarthur is an infectious disease physician at Augusta University Health, and he says --

"We might actually see less flu if we all wear masks like we are attempting to do now. Not only will there be, and probably will be, less COVID-19 there very well might be less influenza and other circulating seasonal viruses as well."

According to the CDC, flu season begins around December and lasts until March. And the symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to the flu.

"Both, however, make people feel pretty miserable."

Dr. MacArthur says both viruses present themselves in a different way but "a very specific finding suggests strongly that COVID-19 is the loss of smell."

And the doctor says there's another problem.

“Georgia hasn’t done particularly well with getting flu shots. A couple of years ago, only about 38 percent of individuals who were eligible got it.”

And since the flu came early last year, he says so now is the best time to get it.

“Public health officials recommend getting it sometime in October, but practically speaking, anytime that you visit a doctor in September and forward would be a really good time to get the influenza vaccine,” Dr. MacArthur said.

The CDC says they don’t plan on making any more flu vaccine than usual. Last year, around 169 million doses were given out.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.