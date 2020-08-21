Advertisement

Community group brings school supplies directly to the Aiken classrooms

With added necessities on the school supply lists, like hand sanitizer or masks, the dollars might be adding up for parents this year, but one group is stepping to help.
By Kennedi Harris
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Notebooks, pencils, and crayons are just a few of the items gifted to Warrenville Elementary School.

“We’ve brainstormed all summer like, ‘How can we still give back to the community?’ One of the ways that we wanted to do it, we said, ‘Hey, how about we just got to different schools?‘” Marcus Schoultz, co-founder of True To Your Sole, said.

The group, True To Your Sole, hosts a back to school drive event every year. The pandemic canceled their traditional event, but it didn’t stop them from lending a hand. Instead, they delivered supplies directly to Aiken schools.

The group has already collected 250 notebooks, 250 folders, 600 packs of crayons, 250 packs of pencils, 100 packs of paper, and 100 boxes of crayons for students and classrooms.

“That’s helping out a parent to where they can focus on something else that they may need. We know what’s going on in this day and age, so we’re just thankful that we can give back to the community,” Schoultz said.

He says passing out supplies this year gave a more personal touch.

“To be able to come to the school and physically speak to the principal, and speak to different employees that work for the school is, it’s always a good feeling to kind of see what they’re looking for and how what kind of impact you’re making it also helped the teachers out,” Schoultz said.

The National Retail Association says in 2020, the average family will spend $789 on school supplies. That’s almost $100 more than last year. Additional costs are adding to the stress.

“It means a lot to our parents to our students to the community,” Charlene Heard, principal of Warrenville Elementary School, said. “Every single year we’re always grateful when someone takes the time to donate to our school this year especially with the pandemic and so many people without jobs, etc. It’s just wonderful.”

For parents in Aiken who still need supplies, there is a supply drive on Aug. 22 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

True To Your Sole is also awarding three “Schoultz, Washington, and Wiley” Ambition Scholarships for students. There have been 21 applicants thus far.

The group thanks their sponsors, the True To Your SOLE Family, SRP Federal Credit Union and LaDonna Armstrong for donating supplies.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

