Columbia County reports 23 students, 9 staff members with COVID-19

COVID-19 Schools
COVID-19 Schools(MGN)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Twenty-three students and 9 staff members currently have COVID-19 in the Columbia County School District, district officials said Friday.

In their latest numbers, 15 schools in the district have either had a student or staff member test positive for the virus in the past week.

In all, Columbia County students with the virus account for .09 percent of students. Staff members with the virus, meanwhile, account for .26 percent of staff members.

