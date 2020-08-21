Advertisement

Booking photo released for suspect in fatal shooting of code enforcement officer

By Steve Byerly
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The primary suspect in Thursday’s murder of Richmond County Code Enforcement Officer Charles “Chip” Case is being held in Aiken County jail in South Carolina.

Smitty Melton is being held in Aiken County because that’s where he was arrested. He’s awaiting extradition to Richmond County jail in Georgia.

His booking photo has been released by Aiken County authorities:

Smitty Melton
Smitty Melton(WRDW)

In Georgia, he faces charges of murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigators were called to the shooting scene around 9:53 a.m. Thursday on 13th Avenue. Case and other code enforcement officials were at the scene when the shots broke out.

Case was shot at least one time and pronounced dead on the scene at 10:25 a.m.

Case’s body has been transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab for an autopsy.

