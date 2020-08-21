Advertisement

Bobo offended by allegations of abuse, racial insensitivity

In a recent report from the Coloradoan, current Gamecocks Offensive Coordinator, Mike Bobo, is being accused of racial insensitivity by former players during his time as Colorado State University head football coach. Bobo and CSU mutually parted ways in 2019.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina assistant coach Mike Bobo says he is offended by allegations that anyone on his former Colorado State team or staff say they were abused or treated with racial insensitivity.

Bobo was Colorado State’s head coach the past five years. Earlier this month, that school paused football workouts to undertake a department-wide investigation over such allegations.

South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner also started an inquiry on the allegations about Bobo. The coordinator said he was transparent with South Carolina’s athletic administrators and all who’ve asked him about his time with the Rams.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

