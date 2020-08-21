Bobo offended by allegations of abuse, racial insensitivity

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina assistant coach Mike Bobo says he is offended by allegations that anyone on his former Colorado State team or staff say they were abused or treated with racial insensitivity.

Bobo was Colorado State’s head coach the past five years. Earlier this month, that school paused football workouts to undertake a department-wide investigation over such allegations.

South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner also started an inquiry on the allegations about Bobo. The coordinator said he was transparent with South Carolina’s athletic administrators and all who’ve asked him about his time with the Rams.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.