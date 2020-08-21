Advertisement

AU reigns as court rules in favor of pursuing Columbia County hospital

By Tyria Goines
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University Medical Center and Doctors Hospital have battled in court to build the first hospital in Columbia County, but a Georgia court ruling has finally settled the years-long dispute.

Right now, there is no true hospital in Columbia County.

AU was granted a certificate of need back in 2014 to build a hospital in Columbia County, but since then, it's been an uphill battle.

They bought 82-acres of land in Grovetown and got a certificate to build a 100-bed hospital. But construction has been on hold for years.

And Doctors Hospital also wanted to build in Columbia County and took AUMC to court.

But today, a Georgia court has ruled in favor for Augusta University to build a hospital in Columbia County.

AU Health calls this an important victory, saying, as this is the fifth time the department's award has been affirmed and they're confident this is the right decision for Columbia County.

An official with Doctors Hospital told News 12, there’s a lot going on in Columbia County and they’re exploring their options.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘He was just an upstanding guy.’ Friends remember code enforcement officer killed Thursday

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Celeste Springer
Charles Case was just out on his job when he was shot and killed early Thursday morning.

News

Suspect in city worker's death arrested

Updated: 11 minutes ago

News

Honoring nurse who died from COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

I-TEAM: Widespread of the virus is taking a toll on Georgia healthcare system

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

News

Precautions as classes start at USC-Aiken

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Columbia County schools to report COVID-19 cases in school

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Search continues for man wanted for death of code enforcement officer

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Don’t let the heat affect your wallet, Georgia Power has tips to save you energy

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Georgia Power continues to encourage customers to see what savings they could have by making use of its programs and resources. Here are the tips to help you save this summer.

News

USC going with only 20K fans at Williams-Brice Stadium this season

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The University of South Carolina will only host 20,000 fans per home game at Williams-Brice Stadium this fall.

News

RAW: Tyrus Tillman on his uncle

Updated: 9 hours ago