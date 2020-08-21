Advertisement

$5,000 reward offered for information in 2019 homicide

Marcellus Flores, 22, is the victim of a homicide that occurred at 4100 block of Daisy Lane in March of 2019.
Marcellus Flores, 22, is the victim of a homicide that occurred at 4100 block of Daisy Lane in March of 2019.((Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office))
By Tyria Goines
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A reward is being offered for any information about the homicide of Marcellus Flores that occurred in March of 2019 on Daisy Lane.

According to officials, on March 15, 2019, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 4100 block of Daisy Lane in reference to a homicide. During the investigation, the victim was identified as 22-year-old Marcellus Flores.

According to coroner reports from 2019, Flores suffered a single gunshot wound.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the assistance of the community in identifying the person that murdered Marcellus Flores. A reward of $5,000.00 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this incident.

Any information concerning the suspect, please contact Sgt. Lucas Grant, or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.

All information can be handled confidentiality. 

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Georgia could lose more than just Congressional money over the Census

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
You’ve been hearings ads for it and hear politicians say it all year: “fill out the Census.”

News

Columbia County reports 23 students, 9 staff members with COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Twenty-three students and 9 staff members currently have COVID-19 in the Columbia County School District, district officials said Friday.

News

SC governor wants to ‘promptly’ resume nursing home visitation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIS News 10 Staff
Gov. Henry McMaster called on the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to issue guidance to resume visitation in nursing homes and assisted living facilities across the state.

News

Trooper in Screven County shooting had three previous complaints

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
We’re learning more about a former Georgia State Patrol trooper facing murder and aggravated assault charges.

Latest News

News

FBI offers reward for help finding missing Georgia mom

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the location of a 21-year-old Georgia mother whose young son was found wandering alone in South Florida.

News

Grovetown man arrested on suspicion of aggravated molestation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
James Frederick Pate III is accused of an offense involving multiple sexual encounters with a 13-year-old girl, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

News

New details emerge about shooting that killed Augusta code enforcement officer

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
We’re getting more details on what happened in the moments before an Augusta code enforcement officer was shot Thursday morning.

News

U.S. House bill seeks to create animal cruelty crimes unit in DOJ

Updated: 6 hours ago
Roosters forced to fight to the death while a room full of spectators place their bets on the sidelines. Scenes like that investigators say played out in Midville, Ga. during a federal raid in June.

News

Ex-UofSC athletes address leaders about Strom Thurmond Fitness Center’s name

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WIS News 10 Staff
Another push to rename the University of South Carolina’s Strom Thurmond Wellness and Fitness Center is happening, Friday morning. The UofSC Black Student Athlete Alumni will hold a press conference right outside the facility at 11 a.m.

News

SRS: 406 total confirmed cases of COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Savannah River Site officials now say there are 406 confirmed cases of coronavirus among their employees.