$5,000 reward offered for information in 2019 homicide

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A reward is being offered for any information about the homicide of Marcellus Flores that occurred in March of 2019 on Daisy Lane.

According to officials, on March 15, 2019, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 4100 block of Daisy Lane in reference to a homicide. During the investigation, the victim was identified as 22-year-old Marcellus Flores.

According to coroner reports from 2019, Flores suffered a single gunshot wound.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the assistance of the community in identifying the person that murdered Marcellus Flores. A reward of $5,000.00 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this incident.

Any information concerning the suspect, please contact Sgt. Lucas Grant, or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.

All information can be handled confidentiality.

