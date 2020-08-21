Advertisement

$33,000 worth of marijuana seized in Washington County bust

Caption
By Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than $33,000 worth of marijuana plants were found Thursday in Washington County.

It happened in the 3000 block of Sunhill Road, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to the plants being seized, one person was arrested, according to authorities.

A Georgia governor's task force worked with the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force to seize the drugs.

Formed in the early 1980s, the multi-jurisdiction Ocmulgee Drug Task Force is funded by the Criminal Justice Council with matching funds from local agencies including the Baldwin County, Washington County and Wilkinson County sheriff’s offices and Milledgeville, Sandersville, Tennille, Gordon, Ivey, Union Point, Greensboro, Eatonton and Madison police departments.

“I am thankful for the cooperation Washington County Sheriff’s Office has received during my time as Sheriff,” wrote Sheriff Joel Cochran on Facebook. “Our team will continue working each day for our citizens. Together we will make a difference one day at a time.”

MORE | Pedestrian killed by vehicle on I-520 in Augusta

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vehicle reportedly slams into building in Augusta

Updated: moments ago
|
By Staff
Rescue crews responded early today to a report of a vehicle hitting a building.

News

Because of pandemic, more college students in region could take a year off

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Jason Raven
Colleges and universities in South Carolina have noticed an increase in students deferring their enrollment this semester.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

Look at these photos from Washington County pot bust

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Local ‘Day of Healing’ to showcase work of first responders

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The public is invited to a free event this weekend to highlight the hard work of first responders and other public service agencies.

News

Pedestrian killed by vehicle on I-520 in Augusta

Updated: 3 hours ago
A male pedestrian died at the scene after being hit by a vehicle on I-520 east of Wheeler Road.

News

How COVID-19 could impact flu season

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

‘Just an upstanding guy’: Friends mourn slain code enforcement officer

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Celeste Springer
Charles Case was just out on his job when he was shot and killed early Thursday morning.

News

Suspect in city worker's death arrested

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

AU reigns in court battle to build a hospital in Columbia County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Augusta University Medical Center and Doctors Hospital have battled in court to build the first hospital in Columbia County, but a Georgia court ruling has finally settled the years-long dispute.