$33,000 worth of marijuana seized in Washington County bust

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than $33,000 worth of marijuana plants were found Thursday in Washington County.

It happened in the 3000 block of Sunhill Road, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to the plants being seized, one person was arrested, according to authorities.

A Georgia governor's task force worked with the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force to seize the drugs.

Formed in the early 1980s, the multi-jurisdiction Ocmulgee Drug Task Force is funded by the Criminal Justice Council with matching funds from local agencies including the Baldwin County, Washington County and Wilkinson County sheriff’s offices and Milledgeville, Sandersville, Tennille, Gordon, Ivey, Union Point, Greensboro, Eatonton and Madison police departments.

“I am thankful for the cooperation Washington County Sheriff’s Office has received during my time as Sheriff,” wrote Sheriff Joel Cochran on Facebook. “Our team will continue working each day for our citizens. Together we will make a difference one day at a time.”

