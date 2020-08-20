Will McMaster lift nursing home visitor ban? Decision due ‘very soon’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - It’s been more than five months since visitation restrictions went into place at nursing homes and assisted living facilities across the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Officials with the governor’s office said they plan to release nursing home visitation guidelines “very soon.”

They are working with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control to develop safety protocols to allow visitation.

Gov. Henry McMaster said he shares the frustrations of those who have not been able to visit their loved ones during the pandemic. During a committee meeting, Sen. Thomas Alexander expressed his concern.

"I pray that we'll use that as a top priority for us to get these families back engaged personally," Alexander said.

Some families of the patients in those facilities say their loved ones are suffering the consequences.

Lorie Harris said her mother has struggled with being separated from her family. She said it's taken an emotional and physical toll.

WIS is keeping the name and facility private to protect the patient's privacy.

“My father said, in his last days, and it’s true of my mother, he said, ‘I would rather die living than be living dead. I would rather die living than be the living dead.‘”

She said her family has called the Governor’s office, the Department of Health and Environmental Control, and other leaders about resuming visitations.

“To have her on your mind, and thinking that the last thing she said was ‘I just wish God would take me on home.” Because they’re there, what is your hope? What is there to live for?” she said.

Martha Davis echoed similar concerns about her mother.

"The rapid deterioration for a dementia and Alzheimer's patient is devastating. We've seen a huge decline in her health," she said.

Davis said she fears for her mother's life, and CDC statistics show "excess deaths" (or deaths above the rate considered normal) is high for Alzheimer's in South Carolina.

The CDC is reporting 612 Alzheimer’s deaths above what is considered normal in South Carolina since Feb. 1.

McMaster's office said the governor is working with DHEC on finalizing guidelines to resume visitations.

While there is no timeline, the governor’s spokesperson said via text that “we’re hopeful to release those guidelines very soon.”

DHEC says its is working on a draft plan for when certain visitation restrictions may be lifted.

They are taking into consideration the most recent Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recommendations for reopening. They are also looking at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

DHEC says there are 129 nursing homes in the state who are taking advantage of a technology grant where they are able to connect with their families virtually. The grant was awarded by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

