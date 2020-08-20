Advertisement

Will McMaster lift nursing home visitor ban? Decision due ‘very soon’

(WSAW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - It’s been more than five months since visitation restrictions went into place at nursing homes and assisted living facilities across the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Officials with the governor’s office said they plan to release nursing home visitation guidelines “very soon.”

They are working with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control to develop safety protocols to allow visitation.

Gov. Henry McMaster said he shares the frustrations of those who have not been able to visit their loved ones during the pandemic. During a committee meeting, Sen. Thomas Alexander expressed his concern.

MORE | South Carolina tracks down most students it lost track of during pandemic

"I pray that we'll use that as a top priority for us to get these families back engaged personally," Alexander said.

Some families of the patients in those facilities say their loved ones are suffering the consequences.

Lorie Harris said her mother has struggled with being separated from her family. She said it's taken an emotional and physical toll.

WIS is keeping the name and facility private to protect the patient's privacy.

She said her family has called the Governor’s office, the Department of Health and Environmental Control, and other leaders about resuming visitations.

“To have her on your mind, and thinking that the last thing she said was ‘I just wish God would take me on home.” Because they’re there, what is your hope? What is there to live for?” she said.

Martha Davis echoed similar concerns about her mother.

"The rapid deterioration for a dementia and Alzheimer's patient is devastating. We've seen a huge decline in her health," she said.

Davis said she fears for her mother's life, and CDC statistics show "excess deaths" (or deaths above the rate considered normal) is high for Alzheimer's in South Carolina.

The CDC is reporting 612 Alzheimer’s deaths above what is considered normal in South Carolina since Feb. 1.

McMaster's office said the governor is working with DHEC on finalizing guidelines to resume visitations.

While there is no timeline, the governor’s spokesperson said via text that “we’re hopeful to release those guidelines very soon.”

DHEC says its is working on a draft plan for when certain visitation restrictions may be lifted.

They are taking into consideration the most recent Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recommendations for reopening. They are also looking at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

DHEC says there are 129 nursing homes in the state who are taking advantage of a technology grant where they are able to connect with their families virtually. The grant was awarded by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

UN: Discussions with Russia on COVID-19 vaccine underway

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Last week, Russia became the first country in the world to license a coronavirus vaccine when President Vladimir Putin announced its approval. But the vaccine has not yet passed the advanced trials normally required to prove it works before being licensed, a major breach of scientific protocol.

National

Many likely sought jobless aid after federal benefit lapses

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of applications that were reported last week fell below 1 million after 20 straight weeks above that level.

News

Kemp defends coronavirus response after White House report

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is defending his administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic after a White House report singled out the state.

Coronavirus

Cuomo brushes back AP report of care home death undercount

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo responded Wednesday to an Associated Press report that his state’s coronavirus death toll in nursing homes could be a significant undercount, saying it makes sense to include only those residents who died on the home’s property.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Balloon release this morning to honor local nurse lost to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Augusta University Health today will remember Yolanda Coar, a nurse manager there who died Aug. 9 of COVID-19.

National Politics

Pelosi says postmaster has no plans to restore mail cuts

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
At the White House, Trump's team has insisted the president has no intention of disrupting mail delivery now or before Election Day.

National Politics

Americans say they are embarrassed by the COVID response

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
A majority of Americans say they are disappointed in the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic.

National Politics

US Postal Service backs down on change, but concerns remain

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
The USPS finds itself signed, sealed and delivered in the middle of a political and legal soap opera.

National Politics

Pharmacists can give childhood shots, U.S. officials say

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Pharmacists in all 50 states will be authorized to give childhood vaccinations this fall under a new federal directive.

National

2 charged, accused of attacking teen Sesame Place worker over masks

Updated: 18 hours ago
Authorities have charged a New York couple who they say violently attacked a 17-year-old Sesame Place amusement park employee after he reminded them to wear masks.