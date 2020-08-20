Advertisement

USC going with only 20K fans at Williams-Brice Stadium this season

The University of South Carolina will only host 20,000 fans per home game at Williams-Brice Stadium this fall.
The University of South Carolina will only host 20,000 fans per home game at Williams-Brice Stadium this fall.
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The University of South Carolina will only host 20,000 fans per home game at Williams-Brice Stadium this fall.

The word comes Thursday afternoon after school officials say they were approved to host 20,000 fans after appealing to the state Department of Commerce.

An executive order by Gov. Henry McMaster gave the university the opportunity to have a large crowd at the stadium, provided they could “satisfactorily demonstrate an ability to comply with federal and state COVID-19 procedures and protocols to the Department of Commerce.”

”We are extremely grateful for the hard work of Governor McMaster, the South Carolina Department of Commerce and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for their confidence in this plan,” said Gamecock Athletics Director Ray Tanner in a statement.

Masks will also be required alongside social distancing and other safety measures such as mobile-only tickets.

As part of the “Reinvest for Success” campaign launched on August 10, any season ticket holders who would like a refund of their 2020-21 season tickets and any ticket-related expenses due to fears of COVID-19 can receive one while retaining their right to renew those tickets in 2021-22.Details for fans who would like to attend games in the 2020 season, as well as student ticket distribution and parking information, will be announced soon.For more detailed information on Gamecock Athletics’ policies as it relates to game day plans and operational changes due to COVID-19, continue to visit GamecocksOnline.com

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

