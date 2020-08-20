This local mother quit her job to help her autistic son learn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Parents want to do what’s best for their child, even if it means giving up some things themselves.

For one mom, that meant giving up her job to make sure her child with special needs can keep learning from home.

Garian Henry wears many hats: mom, student and now a teacher to her 4-year-old son.

“The level of learning that he needs, I wasn’t prepared,” she said.

She says that’s because her son has autism.

It’s a challenge to keep his attention.

“They thought about the regular children. They didn’t think about the special needs children and what they were going to need,” Henry said.

She says her son normally has speech therapy and qualified teachers to help provide him with unique ways to learn.

And although sending him to school may make things a little bit easier, she says the thought of losing her baby boy is frightening.

“It’s an undescribable feeling,” she said. “I don’t want to bury a child. I don’t know how it feels.”

She says she had to make a decision, so she quit her job to provide her son with everything he needed in order to stay ahead.

“He needed me. It’s a struggle, you know, to let bills and everything pile up,” she said.

“I’m not going to leave him behind. I’m not going to allow him to fall behind.”

Whether finding games to teach him on the phone or providing quick overviews of the alphabet, Henry says she is willing to do whatever it takes.

Zymere’s future depends on it.

