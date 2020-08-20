South Carolina prison system to hold drive-through job fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections will host a drive-through job fair next week.

It'll be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday in the parking lot at 4502 Broad River Road, across from the headquarters in Columbia.

You'll drive up, speak to a recruiter through your window and fill out an application.

Masks will be worn.

Here’s what you’ll need to bring if you’re interested:

Driver’s license

Birth certificate

Social Security card

High school diploma/GED

Employment history

For more information, call 803-734-JOBS or visit http://www.joinscdc.com.

