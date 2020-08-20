South Carolina prison system to hold drive-through job fair
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections will host a drive-through job fair next week.
It'll be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday in the parking lot at 4502 Broad River Road, across from the headquarters in Columbia.
You'll drive up, speak to a recruiter through your window and fill out an application.
Masks will be worn.
Here’s what you’ll need to bring if you’re interested:
- Driver’s license
- Birth certificate
- Social Security card
- High school diploma/GED
- Employment history
For more information, call 803-734-JOBS or visit http://www.joinscdc.com.
