South Carolina prison system to hold drive-through job fair

MGN
MGN(KNOP)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections will host a drive-through job fair next week.

It'll be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday in the parking lot at 4502 Broad River Road, across from the headquarters in Columbia.

You'll drive up, speak to a recruiter through your window and fill out an application.

Masks will be worn.

Here’s what you’ll need to bring if you’re interested:

  • Driver’s license
  • Birth certificate
  • Social Security card
  • High school diploma/GED
  • Employment history

For more information, call 803-734-JOBS or visit http://www.joinscdc.com.

