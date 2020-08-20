Advertisement

S.C. first-time jobless claims rise after hitting pandemic-era low

South Carolina unemployment
South Carolina unemployment(WRDW)
By Steve Byerly
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A week after seeing a pandemic-era low point, first-time unemployment claims showed an uptick last week in South Carolina.

The state Department of Employment and Workforce reported today that 7,255 South Carolinians filed their initial claim for unemployment insurance benefits last week. That was an increase of 1,334 initial claims from the week prior and brings the initial claims total to 719,704 received since mid-March.

“Although this week’s initial claims data exhibited an uptick, fluctuation of claims data is common,” agency Executive Director Dan Ellzey said in a statement. “Our teams have reviewed the available information and there is no significant singular event that can account for the increase.”

MORE | South Carolina prison system to hold drive-through job fair

Because of such fluctuations, he suggested month-over-month figures might offer a more accurate picture of trends than weekly changes.

He noted that the four-week period stretching from the claim weeks ending June 27 and July 18 saw 67,248 initial claims, while the most recent four-week period saw 34,279 initial claims.

Despite such trends, unemployment remains far over the statistics from a year ago — before forced business closures due to the coronavirus pandemic emaciated the economy.

For example, last week’s pandemic-era low of 5,921 first-time claims was still three times the number typically seen before the pandemic, according to Ellzey.

Meanwhile, the agency is working to identify the top 29 “lifeboat” jobs that can guide individuals to new employment opportunities and financial security.

The term refers to position that can hold someone over until the economy recovers.

“However, in some cases, we believe these career pivots could lead to long term prospects,” the agency said in a news release.

The agency will start sharing these “lifeboat” jobs next week.

