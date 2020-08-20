Advertisement

65-year-old suspect identified in shooting that killed Augusta city employee

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an Augusta city employee was killed in a shooting Thursday morning.
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an Augusta code enforcement employee was killed in a shooting Thursday morning.

Sheriff's Office investigators were called to the scene around 9:53 a.m. on 13th Street.

Sheriff’s Office investigators were called to the scene around 9:53 a.m. on 13th Street.

Deputies say the suspect wanted in connection with this case is Smitty Oliver Melton, 65, and will be charged with murder once he is located.

Smitty Oliver Melton
Smitty Oliver Melton(WRDW)

Melton is described as a male, 6′ tall, weighing 210 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about this case, call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

