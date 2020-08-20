Richmond County schools prepare for students with mask mandate, request for more laptops

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County students are going back to class in three weeks, and they're going to need their masks.

Among the preparation the district is making is the addition of a mask requirement for students and employees in hallways, public areas and buses. The Aiken County district will require masks, too, under state rules.

The Richmond County School System, meanwhile, is asking for 43 more laptop computers for students who need one in order to learn from home. The information comes from a post on the Augusta Metro Chamber Facebook page.

As we reported this week, if students enrolled in the online academy after Aug. 3 but don't have the necessary equipment, school officials say they will have to switch to in-person classes.

The district will continue to distribute devices to students who signed up before the extended deadline.

Middle schoolers can pick up their laptops starting today.

