BARNWELL CO., SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has issued a recreational water advisory for Lake Edgar Brown in Barnwell County after detecting of toxic bacteria.

According to DHEC, a water sample was collected August 18 and tested today with the results indicating that microcystins, which are toxins produced by cyanobacteria (formerly known as blue-green algae), are present in the northern portion of Lake Edgar Brown at 9.50 micrograms per liter (ug/L, or parts per billion). This is greater than the state’s water quality standard of 8 ug/L.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency names microcystins a potent liver toxin and possible human carcinogen.

The advisory states that no fish from Lake Edgar Brown should be consumed until it is lifted. DHEC and SCDNR are posting notice of the advisory on signs at various locations around the lake.

People are advised to seek medical attention if they or family members are experiencing illness after coming into contact with the water.

Pets and livestock also may be vulnerable to adverse health effects of microcystins at the level detected at Lake Edgar Brown above. Contact a veterinarian if animals show signs of illness.

For more information, please contact DHEC’s Bureau of Water at 803-898-8374. If calling after hours, leave a voicemail that can be returned. For additional information about harmful algae in South Carolina, click here.

