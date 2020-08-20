Advertisement

Panthers ‘considering’ using McCaffrey on punt returns, too

Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers are considering expanding All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey’s role to include punt returns, too.

McCaffrey saw more snaps last season than any running back in the league in 2019 and was extremely productive with the ball in his hands, becoming only the third player in NFL history to post 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same season.

Panthers first-year coach Matt Rhule says he’s been working McCaffrey some on punt returns during training camp and leaving open the possibility he could use him in certain game situations.

