North Augusta’s Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee canceled

Halloween candy is arriving in some stores earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.(Source: CNN)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another big CSRA festival has been canceled as COVID-19 continues in the area.

The city of North Augusta’s Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee, scheduled for Oct. 30 and Oct. 31, has been canceled.

“The City has continuously monitored and evaluated local and state infection rates as well as the risks of holding a large community festival during a public health pandemic,” a statement from the city said, “The decision to cancel the event was not taken lightly as the Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee is a cornerstone of programming for our Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department and tourism for the City of North Augusta.”

North Augusta officials said holding a festival during a pandemic was “challenging” that many of the issues were just “impossible” to overcome.

The jubilee joins other CSRA events like Westobou and Arts in the Heart to be canceled by the pandemic.

