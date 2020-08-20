Man wanted for two public indecency incidents in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are looking for a man wanted for two counts of public indecency incidents that occurred on August 18.

Berrino McClary, 38, is wanted for two counts of Public Indecency incidents that occurred on the 200 block of Robert C. Daniel Jr. Parkway on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Berrino McClary may be driving a white 2014 Mercedes-Benz 550 4Matic with a South Carolina tag.

He is 6′, about 178 lbs, has black hair and brown eyes.

Any information concerning this McClary, contact Inv. Anthony Gregory 706-821-1451, or any On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

