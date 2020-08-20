Advertisement

Lawyers seek to keep old jail standing in Augusta to serve as judicial center

The old jail on Walton Way. (Source: WRDW/WAGT)
The old jail on Walton Way. (Source: WRDW/WAGT)(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dozens of Augusta lawyers are calling on city commissioners to keep the old jail on Walton Way and transform it into a judicial center.

The group of 31 lawyers says the location is crucial to jury trials -- saying more courtroom space is needed in the age of social distancing.

A few weeks ago, a judge issued an order saying the jail needed to be renovated. Commissioners instead voting to demolish it.

The move came even after film industry professionals lobbied to keep the facility standing so more movies could be filmed on location there. It’s one of the few places in the country that can serve as a jail or prison set for films.

MORE | South Carolina prison system to hold drive-through job fair

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2 candidates for Loeffler Senate seat appear before local residents

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Two candidates for the Senate seat held by Kelly Loeffler made local appearances Wednesday.

Coronavirus

Balloon release this morning to honor local nurse lost to COVID-19

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Augusta University Health today will remember Yolanda Coar, a nurse manager there who died Aug. 9 of COVID-19.

News

This local mother quit her job to help her autistic son learn

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
Garian Henry wears many hats: mom, student and now a teacher to her 4-year-old son.

News

South Carolina prison system to hold drive-through job fair

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The South Carolina Department of Corrections will host a drive-through job fair next week.

Latest News

News

How a mother made sacrifices to educate child herself

Updated: 1 hour ago
Parents like Garian Henry want to do what’s best for their child, even if it means giving up some things themselves.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

News

What’s to blame for the recent rise in child cybercrime?

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Celeste Springer
With kids spending more time at home, online, and unsupervised, the pandemic could be the reason officials are seeing a rise in child-related cybercrime.

News

Examining the increase in child cybercrime

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Two back-to-school book bag drives planned in Augusta

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Two organizations are holding drives where the community is welcome to donate or receive school supplies.

News

AU to open Post COVID-19 Clinic

Updated: 12 hours ago