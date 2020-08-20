Lawyers seek to keep old jail standing in Augusta to serve as judicial center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dozens of Augusta lawyers are calling on city commissioners to keep the old jail on Walton Way and transform it into a judicial center.

The group of 31 lawyers says the location is crucial to jury trials -- saying more courtroom space is needed in the age of social distancing.

A few weeks ago, a judge issued an order saying the jail needed to be renovated. Commissioners instead voting to demolish it.

The move came even after film industry professionals lobbied to keep the facility standing so more movies could be filmed on location there. It’s one of the few places in the country that can serve as a jail or prison set for films.

