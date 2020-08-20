Kindergarten and Pre-K registration opens for Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System announces registration for Kindergarten and Pre-K students will be open from August 17 through 28.

Kindergarten registration is available online at www.rcboe.org or onsite at your zoned school by appointment only. Parents can call their zoned school between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to make a registration appointment or arrange to bring in documents.

Kindergarten parents are encouraged to use the online registration portal to complete registration and submit documents securely.

Pre-K Registration is open from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at all of the elementary schools (except C.T. Walker). Parents should call their preferred or zoned school to make an appointment. If all slots are filled, the student’s name will be placed on the waiting list.

For additional information about registration for kindergarten or Pre-K students, parents can contact their child’s zoned school office.

