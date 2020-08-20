Advertisement

Kemp defends coronavirus response after White House report

In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the Georgia state Capitol in Atlanta.
In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the Georgia state Capitol in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Elijah Nouvelage)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is defending his administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic after a White House report said Georgia led the nation last week in new cases per capita.

The Aug. 16 report from the White House coronavirus task force was first reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The report recommends several steps to curb the spread of the virus that Kemp has declined to take, including closing bars and issuing mask mandates in counties with 50 or more active cases.

Kemp insisted during a fiery press conference Wednesday that other data points paint a different picture.

Peach State rated high for risks

Beyond the White House report, new studies show you’re more likely be exposed to coronavirus in the Peach State than anywhere else in the country.

Two models from Harvard and Georgia Tech universities cite Georgia as the “most likely” state where someone may be exposed to the virus.

According to the Harvard Global Health Institute, the Peach State now leads the country in positive cases, with more than 25 cases per 100,000 people.

MORE | AU could open clinic for those dealing with issues after coronavirus

Experts list Hancock County as a spot where medical resources are close to being overwhelmed. Other locations considered at a “tipping point” include Gilmer, Newton, Cherokee, Clayton, Bartow, Polk and Gwinnett counties.

For a counties considered to be at an accelerated spread, stay-at-home orders and rigorous testing are advised. That list includes Fulton, Cobb , Dekalb, Forsyth and Paulding counties.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Latest News

News

Runoff election results certified in Richmond County

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The Richmond County Board of Elections met to certify results from the Aug. 11 primary runoff.

News

Students return to USC campuses for start of classes today

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The University of South Carolina Aiken welcomed new and returning students to the housing complex during a four-day move-in process.

Coronavirus

Will McMaster lift nursing home visitor ban? Decision due ‘very soon’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Officials with the South Carolina governor’s office said they plan to release nursing home visitation guidelines “very soon.”

News

South Carolina tracks down most students it lost track of during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jason Raven
The South Carolina Department of Social Services has helped locate thousands of students who were unaccounted for since the start of the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Richmond County schools prepare for students with mask mandate, request for more laptops

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Richmond County students are going back to class in three weeks, and they're going to need their masks.

News

Lawyers seek to keep old jail standing in Augusta to serve as judicial center

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Dozens of Augusta lawyers are calling on city commissioners to keep the old jail on Walton Way and transform it into a judicial center.

News

2 candidates for Loeffler Senate seat appear before local residents

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Two candidates for the Senate seat held by Kelly Loeffler made local appearances Wednesday.

Coronavirus

Balloon release this morning to honor local nurse lost to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Augusta University Health today will remember Yolanda Coar, a nurse manager there who died Aug. 9 of COVID-19.

News

This local mother quit her job to help her autistic son learn

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
Garian Henry wears many hats: mom, student and now a teacher to her 4-year-old son.

News

South Carolina prison system to hold drive-through job fair

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The South Carolina Department of Corrections will host a drive-through job fair next week.