Kemp defends coronavirus response after White House report

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is defending his administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic after a White House report said Georgia led the nation last week in new cases per capita.

The Aug. 16 report from the White House coronavirus task force was first reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The report recommends several steps to curb the spread of the virus that Kemp has declined to take, including closing bars and issuing mask mandates in counties with 50 or more active cases.

Kemp insisted during a fiery press conference Wednesday that other data points paint a different picture.

Peach State rated high for risks

Beyond the White House report, new studies show you’re more likely be exposed to coronavirus in the Peach State than anywhere else in the country.

Two models from Harvard and Georgia Tech universities cite Georgia as the “most likely” state where someone may be exposed to the virus.

According to the Harvard Global Health Institute, the Peach State now leads the country in positive cases, with more than 25 cases per 100,000 people.

Experts list Hancock County as a spot where medical resources are close to being overwhelmed. Other locations considered at a “tipping point” include Gilmer, Newton, Cherokee, Clayton, Bartow, Polk and Gwinnett counties.

For a counties considered to be at an accelerated spread, stay-at-home orders and rigorous testing are advised. That list includes Fulton, Cobb , Dekalb, Forsyth and Paulding counties.

