Jefferson County deputy resigns over Facebook post about Democratic convention

In this July 30, 2019, file photo, the social media application, Facebook is displayed on Apple's App Store in Chicago. On Wednesday, July 17, 2020, Several civil-rights and other advocacy groups are calling on large advertisers to stop Facebook ad campaigns during July 2020 because they say the social network isn&amp;rsquo;t doing enough to curtail racist and violent content on its platform. (Source: AP Photo/Amr Alfiky/AP)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy has resigned over a Facebook post on his personal account, according to the agency. 

Deputy Carl Morrison, who served as a court security officer at the Jefferson County Courthouse, posted a comment Monday on his personal Facebook page regarding the Democratic National Convention, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported.

On Tuesday morning, a complaint was sent to the Jefferson County Facebook page concerning Morrison’s comment.

When asked about the comment, Morrison resigned effective immediately, the agency said.

Because of Morrison’s resignation, no investigation was conducted into whether the comment violated any agency policies.

Morrison started work with the agency on Sept. 16, 2013, as a part-time deputy, authorities said. 

