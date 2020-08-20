Jefferson County deputy resigns over Facebook post about Democratic convention

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy has resigned over a Facebook post on his personal account, according to the agency.

Deputy Carl Morrison, who served as a court security officer at the Jefferson County Courthouse, posted a comment Monday on his personal Facebook page regarding the Democratic National Convention, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported.

On Tuesday morning, a complaint was sent to the Jefferson County Facebook page concerning Morrison’s comment.

When asked about the comment, Morrison resigned effective immediately, the agency said.

Because of Morrison’s resignation, no investigation was conducted into whether the comment violated any agency policies.

Morrison started work with the agency on Sept. 16, 2013, as a part-time deputy, authorities said.

