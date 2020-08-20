Injured Koepka withdraws from Northern Trust, ending season

NORTON, Mass. (AP) — Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from The Northern Trust with what he described as nagging hip and knee injuries to end a forgettable season. Koepka was No. 97 in the FedEx Cup standings.

He would have needed a good week at the TPC Boston to reach the top 70 and advance in the PGA Tour’s postseason.

Koepka started the year ranked No. 1 the world but has not won in more than a year. He missed three months at the end of last year with a knee injury and then he didn’t play for three months when golf shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Two weeks ago at the PGA Championship, Koepka faded badly in the final round and was never a factor.

