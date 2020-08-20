Giants rookie OT Andrew Thomas learning and looking for job

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Barring the unforeseen, expect rookie Andrew Thomas to start at left tackle for the New York Giants. General manager Dave Gettleman and the struggling Giants made a big investment taking Thomas with the No. 4 overall draft pick.

And now with incumbent left tackle Nate Solder opting out of the season, Thomas is the heir apparent.

While it seems obvious with the season less than a month away, don’t look for rookie head coach Joe Judge to say Thomas is his left tackle. Judge is playing things by the book. No favorites. No front-runners.

