Giants rookie OT Andrew Thomas learning and looking for job

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws a pass under pressure from Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) in the second half of a NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws a pass under pressure from Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) in the second half of a NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)(WITN)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Barring the unforeseen, expect rookie Andrew Thomas to start at left tackle for the New York Giants. General manager Dave Gettleman and the struggling Giants made a big investment taking Thomas with the No. 4 overall draft pick.

And now with incumbent left tackle Nate Solder opting out of the season, Thomas is the heir apparent.

While it seems obvious with the season less than a month away, don’t look for rookie head coach Joe Judge to say Thomas is his left tackle. Judge is playing things by the book. No favorites. No front-runners. 

