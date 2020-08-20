Georgia Tech still undecided on a starting quarterback

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech is in no hurry to announce a starting quarterback with the scheduled season opener over three weeks away at Florida State.

James Graham, a sophomore, has the edge in experience after starting the final eight games last year. Still, after the team’s first padded practice Wednesday, coach Geoff Collins says he’s been impressed with youngsters Jordan Yates, Tucker Gleason and Jeff Sims, too.

Regardless who starts at QB, the Yellow Jackets have nowhere to go but up offensively after finishing at or near the bottom of several FBS categories last year.

