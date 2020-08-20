Advertisement

Former ACC player of year Spiller joins Clemson staff

(WRDW)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson has added one of its most decorated players in C.J. Spiller to its football coaching staff.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney says the 2009 Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year will join the team as a graduate intern as he goes to school for his Masters’ degree.

Spiller was picked ninth overall in the 2010 NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills. He spent eight seasons as a pro. Swinney says Tuesday that Spiller approached him this week about joining the staff as he takes classes in athletic leadership. 

