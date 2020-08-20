Don’t let the heat affect your wallet, Georgia Power has tips to save you energy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Power continues to encourage customers to see what savings they could have by making use of its programs and resources. Here are the tips to help you save this summer.

Simple tips focused on savings through the summer heat, include:

Set it for the season: Set thermostats to 78 degrees and use fans to keep you feeling cooler. For every degree higher you maintain your thermostat, you can see up to a 3-4% decrease in energy use.

Feel the flow; free your filters: Clean or change standard air filters monthly. Dirty filters can block airflow, making your system work harder to keep you comfortable. Clear spaces around your air returns and vents to prevent airflow blockage.

Phase out phantom energy loss: Unplug your electronic devices when not in use and use smart power strips. Consider energy-saving settings, which are often available on newer equipment and appliances.

Manage your spin cycle: When washing clothes, try to wash and dry full loads only, and in cold water.

Cool down the kitchen: Use your oven sparingly. Consider cooking options such as the microwave, slow cookers and outdoor grills.

Fill your fridge: Solids and liquids are easier to cool than air. Try to keep your refrigerator set to the temperature recommended by the manufacturer for optimal performance.

Keep the heat out: Close your curtains and blinds during peak hours of the day to keep the sun’s heat out.

Customers can also use the Georgia Power My Power Usage program to track their daily energy use, project their monthly bill, and set daily or monthly usage alerts.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.