Dante Fowler Jr. eager to show off new attitude in Atlanta

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Dante Fowler Jr. has taken his career in a different direction. Once pegged as a troublemaker who seemed likely to be a first-round bust, Fowler is coming off his best season.

Now, he’s joined an Atlanta Falcons team that is desperate for an elite pass rusher. Fowler is embracing the expectations, coming off a season where he 11 1/2 sacks for the Los Angeles Rams.

There’s never been any question about Fowler’s skills. He was the third overall pick in the 2015 draft by Jacksonville. Unfortunately, most of his headlines with the Jaguars came for his troubles off the field.

