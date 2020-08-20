Advertisement

College athletes could receive free year of eligibility

Mar 16, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; A view of the NCAA logo and basketball before the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the UMBC Retrievers in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - College athletes who play fall sports, including football, will be given a free year of eligibility no matter how much they compete over the next 10 months if an NCAA recommendation is approved later this week.

The council also recommended NCAA should pursue staging fall sports championships during the spring and it approved a 12-hour per week schedule of football activities for teams not competing in the fall.

The proposals need approval by the Division I Board of Directors, which meets Friday.

