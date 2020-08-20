Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill leaves practice with hamstring injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Wide receiver Tyreek Hill left midway through the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice Thursday with a hamstring injury after pulling up while attempting to catch a long pass during a one-on-one drill at the team’s training facility.

The two-time All-Pro walked off the field and his right leg was checked by trainers before he went to the locker room.

The severity of the injury was not immediately known, though it continues a trend of nagging ailments for the Super Bowl champs.

