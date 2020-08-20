Check out the latest pets in SPCA virtual adoption through Aug. 23

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The SPCA Albrecht Center is back with this week’s virtual adoption center and adoption deals to help animals find forever homes.

The SPCA Albrecht Center will be offering adoption specials for the rest of August to help promote NBC's 'Clear the Shelters' and help find forever homes for the animals in their care.

This week only: $25 cats and kittens, half-off large breed Dogs (40+ lbs)

Here is the August 17-23 Virtual Adoption Video. Regular dog and cat adoption fees (listed in video).

