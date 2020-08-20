Cal Ripken says he’s cancer free after March surgery

(AP) - Cal Ripken Jr. says he is cancer free after surgery in March to remove a tumor from his prostate.

Known as “The Iron Man” for his record streak of playing in more than 2,600 consecutive games, the Hall of Famer for the Baltimore Orioles was diagnosed with cancer in February.

He wasn’t experiencing symptoms, but bloodwork results prompted a visit to a urologist. A biopsy detected cancer.

Ripken turns 60 next week. He initially wanted to keep his story secret but hopes his experience encourages others to be tested.

