Bergeron, Bruins beat Hurricanes 2-1 to advance in playoffs

TORONTO (AP) — Patrice Bergeron broke a tie with 3.5 seconds left in the second period to help the Boston Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Wednesday to win the first-round playoff series in five games.

David Pastrnak returned to the lineup with two assists for the Bruins after missing the past three games. David Krejci also had a goal for Boston, which won the last three games of the series.

Haydn Fleury scored the only goal for the Hurricanes midway through the first period. It marked the second straight season the Bruins eliminated the Hurricanes from the playoffs.

