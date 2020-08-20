Balloon release this morning to honor local nurse lost to COVID-19
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT0 - Augusta University Health today will remember Yolanda Coar, a nurse manager there who died Aug. 9 of COVID-19.
This morning, her memory will be honored with a balloon release at Augusta University Medical Center. It will start at 8 a.m. at the C Entrance, across from the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center near the flag poles.
We'll bring you coverage from the tribute on News 12 midday.
Coar was also honored this week in a video during the Democratic National Convention that featured her and other people who have died of COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.