Advertisement

Balloon release this morning to honor local nurse lost to COVID-19

This photo of Yolanda Coar is featured in a Democratic National Convention video honoring those who have died from COVID-19.
This photo of Yolanda Coar is featured in a Democratic National Convention video honoring those who have died from COVID-19.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT0 - Augusta University Health today will remember Yolanda Coar, a nurse manager there who died Aug. 9 of COVID-19.

This morning, her memory will be honored with a balloon release at Augusta University Medical Center. It will start at 8 a.m. at the C Entrance, across from the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center near the flag poles.

We'll bring you coverage from the tribute on News 12 midday.

Coar was also honored this week in a video during the Democratic National Convention that featured her and other people who have died of COVID-19.

MORE | AU could open clinic for those dealing with issues after coronavirus

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Pelosi says postmaster has no plans to restore mail cuts

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
At the White House, Trump's team has insisted the president has no intention of disrupting mail delivery now or before Election Day.

National Politics

Americans say they are embarrassed by the COVID response

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
A majority of Americans say they are disappointed in the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic.

National Politics

US Postal Service backs down on change, but concerns remain

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
The USPS finds itself signed, sealed and delivered in the middle of a political and legal soap opera.

National Politics

Pharmacists can give childhood shots, U.S. officials say

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Pharmacists in all 50 states will be authorized to give childhood vaccinations this fall under a new federal directive.

Latest News

National

2 charged, accused of attacking teen Sesame Place worker over masks

Updated: 16 hours ago
Authorities have charged a New York couple who they say violently attacked a 17-year-old Sesame Place amusement park employee after he reminded them to wear masks.

Coronavirus

Trail of bubbles leads scientists to new coronavirus clue

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Scientists are discovering new coronavirus clues all the time and in surprising ways and places.

Coronavirus

Target sales surge as Americans lean on big box stores

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Target reported recorded-setting sales growth online and at established stores over the past three months, more evidence that big box retailers have become essential points of supply during the pandemic.

News

AU could open clinic for those dealing with issues after coronavirus

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
Issues for those who have already won the battle against COVID-19 are prevalent enough that Augusta University Health could soon open what they’re calling a “post-COVID” clinic.

Coronavirus

Now playing at the mall parking lot: movies, drag shows

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
It's a way to reintroduce people to the mall and eventually get them inside to shop, says retail consultant Kate Newlin. But that's still a hard sell for anxious shoppers, especially with coronavirus cases spiking around the country.

Coronavirus

Pope: Rich can’t get priority for vaccine, poor need help

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Pope Francis is warning against any prospect that rich people would get priority for a coronavirus vaccine.