Augusta Boxing Clubs holds back-to-school book bag drive on Aug. 29

(KWCH)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Boxing Club will be hosting a book bag drive with the goal is to give away over 400 book bags.

In partnership with their sponsor, Mike Hostilo Attorneys at Law, the event will be held at The Augusta Boxing Club on August 29 at 1929 Walton Way from 10:00 a.m. until supplies are gone.

All CDC recommendations for social distancing will be enforced.  Those in attendance will be required to wear a mask.

Up until August 26, the club us accepting donations for school supplies like notebooks, paper, pencils, etc.

All donors will receive recognition of their generosity during the fundraiser, in the boxing club newsletter, and on their social media outlets.

