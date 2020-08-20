A hot start for Woods in Boston, just not on the golf course

NORTON, Mass. (AP) — Tiger Woods got off to a hot start at The Northern Trust, just not on the golf course.

Woods says he had heating oils applied to his upper back to help loosen his spine.

He was seen on the range rubbing below his neck with a towel and even applying a cold bottle of water. Cause for alarm because of his four back surgeries? Not really.

Woods says he was trying to cool down. He eventually heated up on the course with five birdies over his last 10 holes for a 68, leaving him 4 behind early leader Harris English.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.