2 candidates for Loeffler Senate seat appear before local residents

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two candidates for the Senate seat held by Kelly Loeffler made local appearances Wednesday.

Congressman Doug Collins was in Columbia County, while leading Democrat the Rev. Raphael Warnock appeared virtually in Augusta.

"We're taking our message to every voter in the state of Georgia and Columbia County has been so good to us and we're excited to be over here. We've been over here before and we understand the area and the folks that come out, they know we're going to fight for them and they know we're going to fight for Georgia," said Collins, a Republican.

Warnock, meanwhile, held a meeting online with Augusta media, focusing on election rights and state health care.

"I say all the time that elections have consequences, and we're learning in this moments it's literally a matter of life and death. And right now I'm running against two opponents," Warnock said.

Warnock and Collins are looking to unseat Sen. Loeffler in a special election this November. Loeffler was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp after Sen. Johnny Isakson stepped down. There are 18 other names on that ballot.

